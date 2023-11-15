Market cap of Pacwest Bancorp [PACW] reaches 961.76M – now what?

Pacwest Bancorp [NASDAQ: PACW] gained 10.34% or 0.76 points to close at $8.11 with a heavy trading volume of 7189662 shares. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 6:40 PM that PacWest Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends.

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4845 per depositary share on its 7.75% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A. The dividend will be payable November 28, 2023 to stockholders of record as of November 13, 2023. The Series A depositary shares are traded on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the “PACWP” symbol.

It opened the trading session at $7.89, the shares rose to $8.13 and dropped to $7.77, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PACW points out that the company has recorded 77.46% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -227.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.38M shares, PACW reached to a volume of 7189662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pacwest Bancorp [PACW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACW shares is $10.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACW stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Pacwest Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacwest Bancorp is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for PACW in the course of the last twelve months was 4.25.

Trading performance analysis for PACW stock

Pacwest Bancorp [PACW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.24. With this latest performance, PACW shares gained by 3.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.58 for Pacwest Bancorp [PACW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.65, while it was recorded at 7.54 for the last single week of trading, and 10.90 for the last 200 days.

Pacwest Bancorp [PACW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pacwest Bancorp [PACW] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.85. Pacwest Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.41.

Return on Total Capital for PACW is now 10.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pacwest Bancorp [PACW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.36. Additionally, PACW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pacwest Bancorp [PACW] managed to generate an average of $170,689 per employee.Pacwest Bancorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.35.

Pacwest Bancorp [PACW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacwest Bancorp go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Pacwest Bancorp [PACW]

The top three institutional holders of PACW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,000,000 shares, which is approximately 8.26% of the company's stock. BLACKROCK INC., and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC are also among the top institutional holders.