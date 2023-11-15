Market cap of Invesco Ltd [IVZ] reaches 6.16B – now what?

Invesco Ltd [NYSE: IVZ] price surged by 5.71 percent to reach at $0.74. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Invesco Ltd. Announces October 31, 2023 Assets Under Management.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,450.5 billion, a decrease of 2.5% versus previous month-end. The firm experienced net long-term outflows of $0.1 billion in the month. Non-management fee earning net inflows were $1.7 billion and money market net outflows were $10.9 billion. AUM was negatively impacted by unfavorable market returns which decreased AUM by $27 billion. FX decreased AUM by $0.7 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through October 31 were $1,480.0 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through October 31 were $961.3 billion.

A sum of 4838101 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.24M shares. Invesco Ltd shares reached a high of $13.85 and dropped to a low of $13.40 until finishing in the latest session at $13.70.

The one-year IVZ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.8. The average equity rating for IVZ stock is currently 2.76, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Invesco Ltd [IVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVZ shares is $14.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Invesco Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Ltd is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for IVZ in the course of the last twelve months was 5.15.

IVZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Invesco Ltd [IVZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.01. With this latest performance, IVZ shares gained by 2.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.73 for Invesco Ltd [IVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.89, while it was recorded at 13.16 for the last single week of trading, and 15.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Invesco Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invesco Ltd [IVZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.91 and a Gross Margin at +64.85. Invesco Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.55.

Return on Total Capital for IVZ is now 4.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invesco Ltd [IVZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.25. Additionally, IVZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Invesco Ltd [IVZ] managed to generate an average of $106,921 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.

IVZ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invesco Ltd go to 8.46%.

Invesco Ltd [IVZ] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IVZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IVZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IVZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.