Market cap of General Electric Co. [GE] reaches 127.61B – now what?

General Electric Co. [NYSE: GE] price surged by 1.50 percent to reach at $1.73. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 6:30 AM that GE Announces Boards of Directors for Future Independent GE Vernova and GE Aerospace.

Directors bring strong mix of domain expertise, diverse perspectives, and leadership experience to help GE Vernova lead the energy transition and GE Aerospace shape the future of flight.

GE (NYSE:GE) today announced the Boards of Directors for GE Vernova—the planned independent public company that will be created following its spin-off from GE—and GE Aerospace.1.

A sum of 4680973 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.58M shares. General Electric Co. shares reached a high of $117.56 and dropped to a low of $115.569 until finishing in the latest session at $117.25.

The one-year GE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.09. The average equity rating for GE stock is currently 1.83, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on General Electric Co. [GE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $133.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for General Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Co. is set at 2.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 25.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

GE Stock Performance Analysis:

General Electric Co. [GE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.87. With this latest performance, GE shares gained by 7.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.20 for General Electric Co. [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.32, while it was recorded at 115.00 for the last single week of trading, and 103.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Electric Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Electric Co. [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.23 and a Gross Margin at +27.80. General Electric Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.13.

Return on Total Capital for GE is now 5.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Electric Co. [GE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.54. Additionally, GE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Electric Co. [GE] managed to generate an average of $5,052 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.General Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

GE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Electric Co. go to 31.39%.

General Electric Co. [GE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.