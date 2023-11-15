Market Analysts see Zomedica Corp [ZOM] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Zomedica Corp [AMEX: ZOM] loss -4.44% or -0.01 points to close at $0.17 with a heavy trading volume of 7874625 shares. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 4:20 PM that Zomedica Announces Record Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results: Revenue up 31% to $6.3 Million; 69% Gross Margin, and $118 Million in Liquidity, while Making Strategic Acquisitions of Structured Monitoring Products and Qorvo Biotechnologies.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for companion animals, today reported consolidated financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $0.17, the shares rose to $0.17 and dropped to $0.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZOM points out that the company has recorded -14.30% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, ZOM reached to a volume of 7874625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zomedica Corp [ZOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZOM shares is $0.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZOM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Zomedica Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Corp is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZOM in the course of the last twelve months was 131.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 16.57.

Trading performance analysis for ZOM stock

Zomedica Corp [ZOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.88. With this latest performance, ZOM shares gained by 2.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.61 for Zomedica Corp [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1711, while it was recorded at 0.1791 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2040 for the last 200 days.

Zomedica Corp [ZOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zomedica Corp [ZOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -115.81 and a Gross Margin at +50.77. Zomedica Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.88.

Return on Total Capital for ZOM is now -8.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zomedica Corp [ZOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.65. Additionally, ZOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zomedica Corp [ZOM] managed to generate an average of -$200,176 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Zomedica Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.57 and a Current Ratio set at 17.12.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Zomedica Corp [ZOM]

The top three institutional holders of ZOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ZOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ZOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.