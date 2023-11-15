Market Analysts see Clover Health Investments Corp [CLOV] falling to $3. Time to buy?

Clover Health Investments Corp [NASDAQ: CLOV] traded at a high on 11/14/23, posting a 12.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.01. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Clover Health and WellBe Senior Medical Partner to Bring In-home Medical Care to Atlanta Patients and Across Rural Georgia.

Clover Health and WellBe Senior Medical have teamed up to deliver home-based medical care to residents of Georgia living with multiple complex health conditions. By providing a new option for home-based medical care, Clover is helping its members achieve their health goals with access to quality care through WellBe’s in-home visits. WellBe Senior Medical puts patients first by delivering medical visits to members at their home. With just one phone call, Clover members meeting clinical eligibility can have a WellBe clinician come to their door when needed, 24/7.

“In-home medical care is making a comeback, and is an important step in making sure that vulnerable patients living with multiple chronic conditions are able to take control of their health.” stated Jeff Kang, MD, CEO of WellBe Senior Medical. “Many of us know someone in our lives facing complex illnesses and have challenges getting to the doctor’s office. We are very excited to be teaming up with Clover, making WellBe’s in-home medical care model available to thousands of members in the Atlanta area. Instead of patients traveling to the doctor’s office when they get sick, our doctors travel to the patient.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6355704 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Clover Health Investments Corp stands at 7.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.80%.

The market cap for CLOV stock reached $489.71 million, with 381.93 million shares outstanding and 367.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.04M shares, CLOV reached a trading volume of 6355704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clover Health Investments Corp [CLOV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLOV shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLOV stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Clover Health Investments Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clover Health Investments Corp is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51.

How has CLOV stock performed recently?

Clover Health Investments Corp [CLOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.25. With this latest performance, CLOV shares gained by 10.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.87 for Clover Health Investments Corp [CLOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0513, while it was recorded at 0.9195 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0368 for the last 200 days.

Clover Health Investments Corp [CLOV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clover Health Investments Corp [CLOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.35. Clover Health Investments Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.72.

Return on Total Capital for CLOV is now -80.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clover Health Investments Corp [CLOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.69. Additionally, CLOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clover Health Investments Corp [CLOV] managed to generate an average of -$516,530 per employee.Clover Health Investments Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.27.

Earnings analysis for Clover Health Investments Corp [CLOV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clover Health Investments Corp go to 19.10%.

Insider trade positions for Clover Health Investments Corp [CLOV]

The top three institutional holders of CLOV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CLOV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CLOV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.