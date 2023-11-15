Kubient Inc [KBNT] fell -78.26% so far this year. What now?

Kubient Inc [NASDAQ: KBNT] traded at a low on 11/14/23, posting a -36.24 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.14. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 6:01 PM that Kubient Announces Voluntary Delisting from the Nasdaq Capital Market.

As previously disclosed, the Company has received notices from Nasdaq regarding noncompliance with its continued listing requirements. On January 12, 2023 the Company received a deficiency notice from the Listing Qualifications Staff (the “Staff”) of Nasdaq, indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the requirement to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). Subsequently, on August 22, 2023, the Company received a deficiency notice from the Staff stating that it is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it failed to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). After careful consideration, the Company’s Board of Directors unanimously determined that a voluntary delisting of the Company’s common stock and warrants from The Nasdaq Capital Market is in the best interest of the Company and its stockholders. In particular, the Board of Directors’ decision to delist the Company’s securities was based on the conclusion that the significant costs and regulatory compliance burden outweigh the benefits of addressing the noncompliance notices received from Nasdaq in order to remain a Nasdaq-listed company.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5660420 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kubient Inc stands at 36.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.94%.

The market cap for KBNT stock reached $2.05 million, with 14.46 million shares outstanding and 8.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 72.77K shares, KBNT reached a trading volume of 5660420 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kubient Inc [KBNT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KBNT shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KBNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kubient Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

How has KBNT stock performed recently?

Kubient Inc [KBNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.32. With this latest performance, KBNT shares dropped by -43.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.33 for Kubient Inc [KBNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2809, while it was recorded at 0.2096 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5683 for the last 200 days.

Kubient Inc [KBNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kubient Inc [KBNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -462.33 and a Gross Margin at -32.21. Kubient Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -566.69.

Return on Total Capital for KBNT is now -56.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kubient Inc [KBNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.39. Additionally, KBNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kubient Inc [KBNT] managed to generate an average of -$851,243 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Kubient Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.11 and a Current Ratio set at 7.11.

Insider trade positions for Kubient Inc [KBNT]

The top three institutional holders of KBNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KBNT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KBNT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.