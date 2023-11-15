Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] fell -10.76% so far this year. What now?

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] gained 7.51% or 1.32 points to close at $18.90 with a heavy trading volume of 5144267 shares. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Kimco Realty® Declares Special Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share of Common Stock.

Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a one-time, special dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock to satisfy its distribution requirements as a REIT. The special dividend is payable in cash on December 21, 2023, to stockholders of record on December 7, 2023. This special dividend is largely the result of a special dividend payment Kimco received from Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) in January 2023.

The Board of Directors did not make any change in the company’s policy with respect to regular quarterly dividends, with future dividend declarations subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors.

It opened the trading session at $18.35, the shares rose to $19.145 and dropped to $18.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KIM points out that the company has recorded 4.65% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -15.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.80M shares, KIM reached to a volume of 5144267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $21.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 11.30.

Trading performance analysis for KIM stock

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.79. With this latest performance, KIM shares gained by 9.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.28 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.71, while it was recorded at 18.06 for the last single week of trading, and 19.07 for the last 200 days.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.12 and a Gross Margin at +40.04. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.17.

Return on Total Capital for KIM is now 3.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.90. Additionally, KIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] managed to generate an average of $193,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

