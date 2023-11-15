Independence Realty Trust Inc [IRT] Stock trading around $13.46 per share: What’s Next?

Independence Realty Trust Inc [NYSE: IRT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.42% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.34%. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Independence Realty Trust Scheduled to Participate in Nareit’s REITworld Annual Conference.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) (“IRT”) today announced that Scott Schaeffer, IRT’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Sebra, IRT’s Chief Financial Officer are scheduled to host meetings with investors and analysts at Nareit’s REITworld 2023 Annual Conference in Los Angeles on November 14 and 15.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The company has posted its November Investor Presentation on its website at www.irtliving.com in the Investor Relations section under Presentations.

Over the last 12 months, IRT stock dropped by -23.27%. The one-year Independence Realty Trust Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.8. The average equity rating for IRT stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.02 billion, with 224.06 million shares outstanding and 222.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, IRT stock reached a trading volume of 2497693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Independence Realty Trust Inc [IRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRT shares is $17.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Independence Realty Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Independence Realty Trust Inc is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for IRT in the course of the last twelve months was 24.30.

IRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Independence Realty Trust Inc [IRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.34. With this latest performance, IRT shares dropped by -3.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.30 for Independence Realty Trust Inc [IRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.01, while it was recorded at 12.99 for the last single week of trading, and 16.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Independence Realty Trust Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Independence Realty Trust Inc [IRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.38 and a Gross Margin at +18.59. Independence Realty Trust Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.65.

Return on Total Capital for IRT is now 1.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Independence Realty Trust Inc [IRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.26. Additionally, IRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Independence Realty Trust Inc [IRT] managed to generate an average of $127,030 per employee.

IRT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Independence Realty Trust Inc go to -6.06%.

Independence Realty Trust Inc [IRT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.