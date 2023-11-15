Harrow Inc [HROW] is -44.38% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Harrow Inc [NASDAQ: HROW] traded at a low on 11/14/23, posting a -36.01 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.21. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Harrow Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Third Quarter 2023 and Recent Selected Highlights:.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

Record revenues of $34.3 million, an increase of 50% over $22.8 million in the prior-year quarter and an increase of 2% over $33.5 million in the sequential quarter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7253704 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Harrow Inc stands at 10.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.83%.

The market cap for HROW stock reached $288.34 million, with 35.12 million shares outstanding and 31.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 505.31K shares, HROW reached a trading volume of 7253704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Harrow Inc [HROW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HROW shares is $38.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HROW stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Harrow Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harrow Inc is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for HROW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10.

How has HROW stock performed recently?

Harrow Inc [HROW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -38.18. With this latest performance, HROW shares dropped by -47.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HROW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.79 for Harrow Inc [HROW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.25, while it was recorded at 11.92 for the last single week of trading, and 18.47 for the last 200 days.

Harrow Inc [HROW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harrow Inc [HROW] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.05 and a Gross Margin at +71.35. Harrow Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.90.

Return on Total Capital for HROW is now 1.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harrow Inc [HROW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 406.70. Additionally, HROW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 404.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harrow Inc [HROW] managed to generate an average of -$64,912 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Harrow Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.33 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Earnings analysis for Harrow Inc [HROW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HROW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harrow Inc go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Harrow Inc [HROW]

The top three institutional holders of HROW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HROW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HROW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.