Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY] Revenue clocked in at $2.78 billion, up 59.12% YTD: What’s Next?

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [NYSE: HMY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.38% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.14%.

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Over the last 12 months, HMY stock rose by 57.27%. The one-year Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -31.31. The average equity rating for HMY stock is currently 3.62, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.35 billion, with 619.88 million shares outstanding and 619.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.09M shares, HMY stock reached a trading volume of 10852707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HMY shares is $4.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HMY stock is a recommendation set at 3.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on Nov-15-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for HMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for HMY in the course of the last twelve months was 26.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.75.

HMY Stock Performance Analysis:

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.14. With this latest performance, HMY shares gained by 9.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.13 for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.42, while it was recorded at 4.77 for the last single week of trading, and 4.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.09 and a Gross Margin at +20.25. Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.75.

Return on Total Capital for HMY is now 23.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.90. Additionally, HMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY] managed to generate an average of $138,057 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 1.19.

HMY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR go to 0.00%.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HMY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HMY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.