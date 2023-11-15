Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] fell -12.96% so far this year. What now?

Gilead Sciences, Inc. [NASDAQ: GILD] plunged by -$0.21 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $75.7206 during the day while it closed the day at $74.72. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 8:45 AM that Gilead Named Number One Overall Philanthropic Funder of HIV-Related Programs for Second Year in a Row by Funders Concerned About AIDS.

– The New Report Also Recognized Gilead As the Number One Funder of Organizations Focused on Achieving Health Equity for Key Populations, Including U.S. BIPOC Communities, Transgender Communities and Gay Men -.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:GILD) was recognized as the number one philanthropic funder of HIV-related programs for the second year in a row, in a new report released by Funders Concerned About AIDS (FCAA). FCAA’s annual Philanthropic Support to Address HIV and AIDS report is widely regarded as the most comprehensive study of its kind, and analyzed data from more than 5,000 grants, disbursed by 187 funders and awarded to 2,800 grantee organizations. The 2023 report analyzed 2021 funding data – the most recent yearly data available – and found that Gilead distributed more than 1,000 HIV-related grants totaling almost $240 million in HIV-related projects, ranking the company once again as the number one overall funder of HIV-related programs both globally and in the U.S.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. stock has also loss -7.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GILD stock has declined by -4.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.60% and lost -12.96% year-on date.

The market cap for GILD stock reached $93.10 billion, with 1.25 billion shares outstanding and 1.25 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.52M shares, GILD reached a trading volume of 5495537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GILD shares is $89.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GILD stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Gilead Sciences, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gilead Sciences, Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for GILD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for GILD in the course of the last twelve months was 11.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

GILD stock trade performance evaluation

Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.31. With this latest performance, GILD shares dropped by -5.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GILD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.08 for Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.81, while it was recorded at 75.69 for the last single week of trading, and 78.95 for the last 200 days.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.72 and a Gross Margin at +79.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.95.

Return on Total Capital for GILD is now 22.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.79. Additionally, GILD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] managed to generate an average of $270,118 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GILD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gilead Sciences, Inc. go to 3.92%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GILD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GILD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GILD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.