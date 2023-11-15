Gamida Cell Ltd [GMDA] fell -71.32% so far this year. What now?

Gamida Cell Ltd [NASDAQ: GMDA] traded at a low on 11/14/23, posting a -37.67 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.37. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Gamida Cell Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Company Update.

Company continues to advance launch, reports initial revenue from Omisirge® (omidubicel-onlv).

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

Company to host conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8689894 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gamida Cell Ltd stands at 25.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.18%.

The market cap for GMDA stock reached $48.52 million, with 131.13 million shares outstanding and 111.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, GMDA reached a trading volume of 8689894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gamida Cell Ltd [GMDA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GMDA shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GMDA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Gamida Cell Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021.

How has GMDA stock performed recently?

Gamida Cell Ltd [GMDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -48.90. With this latest performance, GMDA shares dropped by -58.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.06 for Gamida Cell Ltd [GMDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8925, while it was recorded at 0.5784 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3732 for the last 200 days.

Gamida Cell Ltd [GMDA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GMDA is now -68.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -442.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.03. Additionally, GMDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 108.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gamida Cell Ltd [GMDA] managed to generate an average of -$543,664 per employee.Gamida Cell Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.72 and a Current Ratio set at 2.84.

Insider trade positions for Gamida Cell Ltd [GMDA]

The top three institutional holders of GMDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GMDA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GMDA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.