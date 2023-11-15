Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] Is Currently 10.86 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.86% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.61%. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Fortuna to attend 121 Mining Investment London Conference.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President, Chief Executive Officer, and co-founder of Fortuna, will be attending the conference and participating in 1-on-1 investor meetings.

Over the last 12 months, FSM stock dropped by -3.71%. The one-year Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.52. The average equity rating for FSM stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $980.40 million, with 290.22 million shares outstanding and 286.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, FSM stock reached a trading volume of 6260252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSM shares is $4.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for FSM in the course of the last twelve months was 216.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.27.

FSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.61. With this latest performance, FSM shares gained by 14.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.70 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.88, while it was recorded at 3.07 for the last single week of trading, and 3.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Fundamentals:

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 2.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FSM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FSM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.