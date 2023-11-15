For Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS], Analyst sees a rise to $18. What next?

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [NYSE: VIPS] price surged by 3.50 percent to reach at $0.5. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Vipshop Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on November 14, 2023.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China (“Vipshop” or the “Company”), today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

A sum of 6696022 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.97M shares. Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR shares reached a high of $15.46 and dropped to a low of $14.36 until finishing in the latest session at $14.80.

The one-year VIPS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.5. The average equity rating for VIPS stock is currently 1.64, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIPS shares is $18.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIPS stock is a recommendation set at 1.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.93.

VIPS Stock Performance Analysis:

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.27. With this latest performance, VIPS shares dropped by -3.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.22 for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.02, while it was recorded at 14.41 for the last single week of trading, and 15.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.31 and a Gross Margin at +20.96. Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.11.

Return on Total Capital for VIPS is now 14.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.17. Additionally, VIPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS] managed to generate an average of $137,258 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 87.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.60.Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.98 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

VIPS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR go to 1.62%.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VIPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VIPS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VIPS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.