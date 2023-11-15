For Coty Inc [COTY], Analyst sees a rise to $11. What next?

Coty Inc [NYSE: COTY] traded at a high on 11/14/23, posting a 9.52 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.81. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 5:58 PM that Coty Increases Share Repurchase Program by $600 Million to Accommodate Planned Hedged Share Buyback Transaction of Additional 25 Million Shares.

Coty Share Repurchase Authorization Increased by $600M to a Total of Approximately $1B.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

Coty Starting to Hedge Stock Price for Potential Buyback in FY26 Targeting Repurchase of 25M Shares.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8687770 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Coty Inc stands at 5.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.61%.

The market cap for COTY stock reached $9.64 billion, with 852.80 million shares outstanding and 370.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.41M shares, COTY reached a trading volume of 8687770 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coty Inc [COTY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $12.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Coty Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 21.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.49.

How has COTY stock performed recently?

Coty Inc [COTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.08. With this latest performance, COTY shares gained by 10.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.36 for Coty Inc [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.45, while it was recorded at 10.05 for the last single week of trading, and 11.33 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc [COTY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.79 and a Gross Margin at +60.44. Coty Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.15.

Return on Total Capital for COTY is now 6.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coty Inc [COTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.10. Additionally, COTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coty Inc [COTY] managed to generate an average of $44,775 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Coty Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.49 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

Earnings analysis for Coty Inc [COTY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc go to 18.30%.

Insider trade positions for Coty Inc [COTY]

The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in COTY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in COTY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.