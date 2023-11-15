FiscalNote Holdings Inc [NOTE] Is Currently -32.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

FiscalNote Holdings Inc [NYSE: NOTE] closed the trading session at $0.90 on 11/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.65, while the highest price level was $1.45. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 7:01 AM that FiscalNote Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Reaches Adjusted EBITDA Profitability.

Delivers 17% Revenue Growth Year-over-Year Amidst Ongoing Enterprise Demand For FiscalNote’s Trusted, AI-enabled Global Regulatory, Policy, and Market Intelligence.

Announces FiscalNote AI Co-Pilot Program to Extend its Leadership in AI for the Legal and Policy Sector and Enable Incremental Go-To-Market Channels.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -85.85 percent and weekly performance of -36.49 percent. The stock has been moved at -57.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -53.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -68.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 746.59K shares, NOTE reached to a volume of 10132283 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about FiscalNote Holdings Inc [NOTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOTE shares is $5.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOTE stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for FiscalNote Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FiscalNote Holdings Inc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

NOTE stock trade performance evaluation

FiscalNote Holdings Inc [NOTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.49. With this latest performance, NOTE shares dropped by -53.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.12 for FiscalNote Holdings Inc [NOTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8091, while it was recorded at 1.2531 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4153 for the last 200 days.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc [NOTE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

FiscalNote Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc [NOTE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NOTE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NOTE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NOTE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.