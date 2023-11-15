Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD] Stock trading around $26.22 per share: What’s Next?

Enterprise Products Partners L P [NYSE: EPD] price surged by 0.88 percent to reach at $0.23. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 12:27 PM that Enterprise to Participate in BofA Securities Global Energy Conference.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced today it will participate in investor meetings at the BofA Securities Global Energy Conference on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

The latest investor deck that may be used to facilitate the investor meetings can be accessed under the Investors tab on the Enterprise website.

A sum of 5540415 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.30M shares. Enterprise Products Partners L P shares reached a high of $26.45 and dropped to a low of $26.04 until finishing in the latest session at $26.22.

The one-year EPD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.42. The average equity rating for EPD stock is currently 1.58, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $31.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L P shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L P is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPD in the course of the last twelve months was 11.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.65.

EPD Stock Performance Analysis:

Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.61. With this latest performance, EPD shares dropped by -5.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.39 for Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.96, while it was recorded at 26.01 for the last single week of trading, and 26.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enterprise Products Partners L P Fundamentals:

Enterprise Products Partners L P’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.65 and a Current Ratio set at 0.92.

EPD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L P go to 6.00%.

Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EPD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EPD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.