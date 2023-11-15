DoorDash Inc [DASH] Stock trading around $93.69 per share: What’s Next?

DoorDash Inc [NASDAQ: DASH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.37% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.38%. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that DoorDash Releases Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

DoorDash Inc. (NASDAQ: DASH) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. In addition to our financial results below, our letter to shareholders is available on the DoorDash investor relations website at http://ir.doordash.com.

Excellent execution and continued investment allowed us to serve more consumers on more occasions than at any time in our history in Q3 2023, which drove strong year-over-year growth in Total Orders, Marketplace GOV, and revenue in the quarter. Our broad-based growth and continued focus on expense discipline drove an improvement to our Q3 2023 GAAP net loss including redeemable non-controlling interests versus Q3 2022, while Adjusted EBITDA reached an all-time high. We are excited by our progress so far in 2023, and even more so by the opportunity we have to further expand the scale, breadth, and impact of our business going forward.

Over the last 12 months, DASH stock rose by 48.74%. The one-year DoorDash Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.18. The average equity rating for DASH stock is currently 2.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $37.31 billion, with 363.30 million shares outstanding and 264.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.45M shares, DASH stock reached a trading volume of 5039694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DoorDash Inc [DASH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DASH shares is $98.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DASH stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for DoorDash Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoorDash Inc is set at 3.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for DASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for DASH in the course of the last twelve months was 42.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.71.

DASH Stock Performance Analysis:

DoorDash Inc [DASH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.38. With this latest performance, DASH shares gained by 22.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.54 for DoorDash Inc [DASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.51, while it was recorded at 88.55 for the last single week of trading, and 71.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DoorDash Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DoorDash Inc [DASH] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.61 and a Gross Margin at +39.89. DoorDash Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.74.

Return on Total Capital for DASH is now -15.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DoorDash Inc [DASH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.57. Additionally, DASH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DoorDash Inc [DASH] managed to generate an average of -$81,250 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.DoorDash Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.71 and a Current Ratio set at 1.71.

DASH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DASH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DoorDash Inc go to 56.00%.

DoorDash Inc [DASH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DASH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DASH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DASH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.