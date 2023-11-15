CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM] Is Currently 9.42 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CommScope Holding Company Inc [NASDAQ: COMM] jumped around 0.13 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.51 at the close of the session, up 9.42%. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 6:30 AM that CommScope Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Third Quarter Highlights.

CommScope Holding Company Inc stock is now -79.46% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COMM Stock saw the intraday high of $1.63 and lowest of $1.44 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.55, which means current price is +12.69% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, COMM reached a trading volume of 5476855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMM shares is $2.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for CommScope Holding Company Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CommScope Holding Company Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for COMM in the course of the last twelve months was 0.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has COMM stock performed recently?

CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.63. With this latest performance, COMM shares dropped by -39.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.55 for CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.6315, while it was recorded at 1.4980 for the last single week of trading, and 4.6978 for the last 200 days.

CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.83 and a Gross Margin at +24.84. CommScope Holding Company Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.95.

Return on Total Capital for COMM is now 5.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -567.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.32. Additionally, COMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 104.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM] managed to generate an average of -$42,897 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.CommScope Holding Company Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.08.

Insider trade positions for CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM]

The top three institutional holders of COMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in COMM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in COMM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.