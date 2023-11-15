Carrier Global Corp [CARR] Stock trading around $52.81 per share: What’s Next?

Carrier Global Corp [NYSE: CARR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.67% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.68%. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Carrier to Present at Baird’s 2023 Global Industrial Conference.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Chairman & CEO David Gitlin will speak at the Baird 2023 Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:25 p.m. ET.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The event will be broadcast live at ir.carrier.com. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the event.

Over the last 12 months, CARR stock rose by 18.83%. The one-year Carrier Global Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.71. The average equity rating for CARR stock is currently 2.55, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $44.31 billion, with 839.05 million shares outstanding and 836.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.75M shares, CARR stock reached a trading volume of 4615731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Carrier Global Corp [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $56.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corp is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 19.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

CARR Stock Performance Analysis:

Carrier Global Corp [CARR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.68. With this latest performance, CARR shares dropped by -0.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.56 for Carrier Global Corp [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.58, while it was recorded at 51.33 for the last single week of trading, and 48.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carrier Global Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corp [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.98 and a Gross Margin at +26.80. Carrier Global Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.31.

Return on Total Capital for CARR is now 24.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 48.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carrier Global Corp [CARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.79. Additionally, CARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carrier Global Corp [CARR] managed to generate an average of $67,962 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Carrier Global Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.66.

CARR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corp go to 9.91%.

Carrier Global Corp [CARR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CARR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CARR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.