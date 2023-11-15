Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on Asensus Surgical Inc [ASXC] – find out why.

Asensus Surgical Inc [AMEX: ASXC] jumped around 0.02 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.23 at the close of the session, up 11.90%. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Asensus Surgical, Inc. Reports Operating and Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2023.

Asensus Surgical Inc stock is now -32.30% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ASXC Stock saw the intraday high of $0.24 and lowest of $0.22 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.18, which means current price is +15.20% above from all time high which was touched on 02/21/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, ASXC reached a trading volume of 5942272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Asensus Surgical Inc [ASXC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASXC shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASXC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Asensus Surgical Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asensus Surgical Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

How has ASXC stock performed recently?

Asensus Surgical Inc [ASXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.17. With this latest performance, ASXC shares dropped by -8.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.55 for Asensus Surgical Inc [ASXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2578, while it was recorded at 0.2224 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4913 for the last 200 days.

Asensus Surgical Inc [ASXC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asensus Surgical Inc [ASXC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1063.40 and a Gross Margin at -162.17. Asensus Surgical Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1066.19.

Return on Total Capital for ASXC is now -53.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Asensus Surgical Inc [ASXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.56. Additionally, ASXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Asensus Surgical Inc [ASXC] managed to generate an average of -$383,558 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Asensus Surgical Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.16.

Insider trade positions for Asensus Surgical Inc [ASXC]

