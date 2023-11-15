BofA Securities lifts Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [NYSE: HPP] gained 14.08% on the last trading session, reaching $5.67 price per share at the time. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Hudson Pacific Appoints Robert Harris to Board of Directors.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP), a unique provider of end-to-end real estate solutions for tech and media tenants, today announced that Robert “Chip” Harris II has been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors effective November 8, 2023. Harris succeeds outgoing board member Karen Brodkin.

Harris previously served as Chairman of Acacia Research Corporation, a publicly listed company focused on acquiring and operating industrial, healthcare, energy and mature technology businesses. Prior to that, Harris founded and served as President of Entertainment Properties Trust, a publicly listed entertainment, recreation and specialty real estate company. He has also held executive leadership positions at AMC Entertainment and Carlton Browne and Company, Inc. Harris has previously served on Hudson Pacific’s Board, as well as the boards of the George L. Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University, CombiMatrix Corporation, True Religion Brand Jeans, the USA Volleyball Foundation and Imperial Bancorp.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc represents 141.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $799.13 million with the latest information. HPP stock price has been found in the range of $5.38 to $5.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, HPP reached a trading volume of 5231093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPP shares is $6.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPP stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPP in the course of the last twelve months was 3.12.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.74. With this latest performance, HPP shares dropped by -2.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.58 for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.90, while it was recorded at 5.30 for the last single week of trading, and 6.26 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.46 and a Gross Margin at +23.37. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.46.

Return on Total Capital for HPP is now 1.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.45. Additionally, HPP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP] managed to generate an average of -$40,063 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc go to 36.48%.

The top three institutional holders of HPP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HPP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HPP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.