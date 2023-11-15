BioCardia Inc. [BCDA] moved up 168.17: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

BioCardia Inc. [NASDAQ: BCDA] gained 168.17% on the last trading session, reaching $1.07 price per share at the time. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 7:15 AM that BioCardia Announces FDA Approval of CardiAMP Heart Failure II Protocol for Autologous Cell Therapy for Ischemic Heart Failure.

BioCardia announces that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its proposed CardiAMP Heart Failure II study protocol. The currently ongoing CardiAMP Heart Failure trial has completed enrollment and it is anticipated that the final data analyses will be reported in Q4 2024. In an interim analysis of available data to date for study patients followed up through two years, those having N-terminal pro B-type natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP) levels consistent as demarcating heart failure (>500 pg/ml) at screening-baseline showed meaningful clinical improvements over controls, including a 59% relative risk reduction in heart death and a 54% relative risk reduction of Major Adverse Cardiovascular or Cerebrovascular events (MACCE). Further, all clinical outcome measures evaluated at follow-up for this interim subset favored cell therapy over guideline directed medical therapy, including having improved quality-of-life as measured using the Minnesota Living with Heart Failure Questionnaire, reduced NT-proBNP levels, greater walk distance as measured using the 6-minute walk distance test, and improved cardiac measures such as left ventricular ejection fraction and left ventricular end systolic and end diastolic volumes. Statistical significance (p<0.05) was noted for both the reduced heart death equivalents measure (p=0.028) and the improved quality of life measure (p=0.016). BioCardia Inc. represents 20.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.13 million with the latest information. BCDA stock price has been found in the range of $0.9911 to $1.55. If compared to the average trading volume of 107.28K shares, BCDA reached a trading volume of 134985811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BioCardia Inc. [BCDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCDA shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCDA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.