BioCardia Inc. [BCDA] moved up 168.17: Why It’s Important

BioCardia Inc. [NASDAQ: BCDA] gained 168.17% on the last trading session, reaching $1.07 price per share at the time. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 7:15 AM that BioCardia Announces FDA Approval of CardiAMP Heart Failure II Protocol for Autologous Cell Therapy for Ischemic Heart Failure.
BioCardia announces that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its proposed CardiAMP Heart Failure II study protocol. The currently ongoing CardiAMP Heart Failure trial has completed enrollment and it is anticipated that the final data analyses will be reported in Q4 2024. In an interim analysis of available data to date for study patients followed up through two years, those having N-terminal pro B-type natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP) levels consistent as demarcating heart failure (>500 pg/ml) at screening-baseline showed meaningful clinical improvements over controls, including a 59% relative risk reduction in heart death and a 54% relative risk reduction of Major Adverse Cardiovascular or Cerebrovascular events (MACCE). Further, all clinical outcome measures evaluated at follow-up for this interim subset favored cell therapy over guideline directed medical therapy, including having improved quality-of-life as measured using the Minnesota Living with Heart Failure Questionnaire, reduced NT-proBNP levels, greater walk distance as measured using the 6-minute walk distance test, and improved cardiac measures such as left ventricular ejection fraction and left ventricular end systolic and end diastolic volumes. Statistical significance (p<0.05) was noted for both the reduced heart death equivalents measure (p=0.028) and the improved quality of life measure (p=0.016). BioCardia Inc. represents 20.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.13 million with the latest information. BCDA stock price has been found in the range of $0.9911 to $1.55. If compared to the average trading volume of 107.28K shares, BCDA reached a trading volume of 134985811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.
Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCDA shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCDA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.
Dawson James have made an estimate for BioCardia Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021.
The Average True Range (ATR) for BioCardia Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.58.
BioCardia Inc. [BCDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 160.98. With this latest performance, BCDA shares gained by 154.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.16% in the past year of trading.
Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.75 for BioCardia Inc. [BCDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4227, while it was recorded at 0.5408 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5225 for the last 200 days.
Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioCardia Inc. [BCDA] shares currently have an operating margin of -880.25 and a Gross Margin at +72.12. BioCardia Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -880.70.
Return on Total Capital for BCDA is now -126.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -130.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -155.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioCardia Inc. [BCDA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.34. Additionally, BCDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.17.
Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioCardia Inc. [BCDA] managed to generate an average of -$330,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.BioCardia Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 0.64.
The top three institutional holders of BCDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BCDA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BCDA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.