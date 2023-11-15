Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI] stock Downgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $30

Bath & Body Works Inc [NYSE: BBWI] gained 5.99% or 1.78 points to close at $31.51 with a heavy trading volume of 4943806 shares. The company report on November 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Bath & Body Works Declares Cash Dividend.

It opened the trading session at $30.84, the shares rose to $32.23 and dropped to $30.74, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BBWI points out that the company has recorded -3.34% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, BBWI reached to a volume of 4943806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBWI shares is $45.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBWI stock is a recommendation set at 2.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Bath & Body Works Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bath & Body Works Inc is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBWI in the course of the last twelve months was 9.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.89.

Trading performance analysis for BBWI stock

Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.10. With this latest performance, BBWI shares gained by 0.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.48 for Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.38, while it was recorded at 30.93 for the last single week of trading, and 36.38 for the last 200 days.

Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.17 and a Gross Margin at +43.03. Bath & Body Works Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.50.

Return on Total Capital for BBWI is now 32.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.86. Additionally, BBWI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 157.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 110.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI] managed to generate an average of $13,881 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.Bath & Body Works Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 1.56.

Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bath & Body Works Inc go to 7.08%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI]

The top three institutional holders of BBWI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BBWI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BBWI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.