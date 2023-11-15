Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] moved down -1.03: Why It’s Important

Ault Alliance Inc [AMEX: AULT] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.12 during the day while it closed the day at $0.11. The company report on November 10, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Ault Alliance Completes Purchase of Majority Interest in Eco Pack Technologies Limited.

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company (“Ault Alliance,” or the “Company”), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Eco Pack Technologies, Inc., has closed upon the purchase of an 80% ownership stake in Eco Pack Technologies Limited (“Eco Pack”).

Eco Pack, a company seeking to be at the forefront of packaging transformation, offers eco-centric alternatives to the traditional co-packing industry. Catering to fast-moving consumer goods manufacturers, Eco Pack employs Siemens Digital technology to address modern-day packaging challenges. Using digital technology enabling data driven analysis and decision making, Eco Pack develops packaging that combines sustainability with reduced environmental repercussions. Its innovative approach is intended to enhance packaging design, material choice, and supply chain efficiency, allowing firms to adopt eco-friendly options without compromising on quality or performance. Notably, Eco Pack’s solutions are intended to replace conventional cardboard boxes and shrink-wraps prevalent in major retail chains. Engineered with a modular framework, Eco Pack’s machinery is anticipated to be versatile enough to suit a variety of manufacturing settings. The Company believes that Eco Pack’s technology will create opportunities for businesses to adopt eco-friendly measures, which many customers may find attractive.

Ault Alliance Inc stock has also loss -1.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AULT stock has declined by -93.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -99.18% and lost -99.55% year-on date.

The market cap for AULT stock reached $1.21 million, with 10.58 million shares outstanding and 10.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.88M shares, AULT reached a trading volume of 4501575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AULT shares is $419.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AULT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Alliance Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for AULT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31.

AULT stock trade performance evaluation

Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.03. With this latest performance, AULT shares dropped by -20.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -99.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AULT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.41 for Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3288, while it was recorded at 0.1171 for the last single week of trading, and 14.0417 for the last 200 days.

Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.38 and a Gross Margin at +41.67. Ault Alliance Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -135.35.

Return on Total Capital for AULT is now -9.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.31. Additionally, AULT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] managed to generate an average of -$295,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Ault Alliance Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.38 and a Current Ratio set at 0.52.

Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AULT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AULT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AULT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.