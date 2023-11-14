why Roku Inc [ROKU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $86.85

Roku Inc [NASDAQ: ROKU] gained 3.27% on the last trading session, reaching $83.97 price per share at the time. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Roku Announces $20 Off Roku Streaming Stick 4K and More Black Friday Deals.

Early Black Friday shoppers can save starting Nov. 12 at Roku.com and all major retailers.

Other deals include Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel for $0.99 each, plus discounts across Peacock, Paramount+, and more.

Roku Inc represents 142.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.97 billion with the latest information. ROKU stock price has been found in the range of $79.50 to $84.5072.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.17M shares, ROKU reached a trading volume of 7312060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Roku Inc [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $86.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.34. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Roku Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc is set at 4.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROKU in the course of the last twelve months was 116.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.37.

Trading performance analysis for ROKU stock

Roku Inc [ROKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.80. With this latest performance, ROKU shares gained by 27.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.96 for Roku Inc [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.76, while it was recorded at 82.63 for the last single week of trading, and 67.71 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc [ROKU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.74 and a Gross Margin at +43.33. Roku Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.93.

Return on Total Capital for ROKU is now -15.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Roku Inc [ROKU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.18. Additionally, ROKU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roku Inc [ROKU] managed to generate an average of -$138,335 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Roku Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.37 and a Current Ratio set at 2.46.

Roku Inc [ROKU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc go to 43.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Roku Inc [ROKU]

