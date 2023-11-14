why Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.05

Aurora Innovation Inc [NASDAQ: AUR] jumped around 0.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.84 at the close of the session, up 1.38%. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Aurora to Present at the D.A. Davidson Technology Summit.

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) today announced David Maday, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the D.A. Davidson Technology Summit on November 16, 2023 at 11:00 am Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast on Aurora’s investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live presentation.

Aurora Innovation Inc stock is now 52.07% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AUR Stock saw the intraday high of $1.85 and lowest of $1.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.92, which means current price is +61.40% above from all time high which was touched on 09/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.62M shares, AUR reached a trading volume of 7631116 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUR shares is $4.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Aurora Innovation Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Innovation Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1179.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

How has AUR stock performed recently?

Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.12. With this latest performance, AUR shares dropped by -0.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.55 for Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3436, while it was recorded at 1.8710 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1274 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1085.29 and a Gross Margin at +26.47. Aurora Innovation Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2533.82.

Return on Total Capital for AUR is now -27.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.62. Additionally, AUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR] managed to generate an average of -$1,013,529 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Aurora Innovation Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.29 and a Current Ratio set at 16.29.

Insider trade positions for Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR]

The top three institutional holders of AUR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AUR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AUR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.