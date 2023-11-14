Wall Street Analyst Initiated Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Starbucks Corp. [NASDAQ: SBUX] closed the trading session at $103.51 on 11/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $102.955, while the highest price level was $104.23. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Starbucks Raises the Bar With Industry-Leading Employee Benefits, Outperforming Competitors.

Upcoming Investments Unveiled to Further Enhance Retail Partner Experience.

Starbucks Coffee Company (NASDAQ: SBUX) – In line with Starbucks unwavering commitment to elevate the partner (employee) experience and offer partners a bridge to a better future, the company is proud to introduce the latest in partner investments. These developments include accruing paid vacation time sooner, continued investments in partner pay, innovative financial well-being and skills-building benefits, partner-centric scheduling, and the introduction of the first-ever North America Barista Championship.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.34 percent and weekly performance of -0.50 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.22M shares, SBUX reached to a volume of 7118000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $113.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Starbucks Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corp. is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 32.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.59.

SBUX stock trade performance evaluation

Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.50. With this latest performance, SBUX shares gained by 13.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.94 for Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.09, while it was recorded at 103.61 for the last single week of trading, and 100.62 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.30 and a Gross Margin at +22.08. Starbucks Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.46.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 34.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.47. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 148.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.54.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.Starbucks Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 0.78.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corp. go to 17.11%.

Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SBUX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.