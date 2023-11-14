Viatris Inc [VTRS] is -19.59% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Viatris Inc [NASDAQ: VTRS] traded at a low on 11/13/23, posting a -2.72 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.95. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Viatris and Theravance Biopharma Announce Positive Top-Line Results from YUPELRI® (revefenacin) Phase III Trial in China for the Treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Top-line results from Phase III study in China demonstrate the efficacy and safety profile of YUPELRI in patients with COPD.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS), a global healthcare company, and Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) today announced positive results from the YUPELRI® (revefenacin) Phase III placebo-controlled clinical trial conducted in China assessing the efficacy and safety of YUPELRI, a once-daily nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) for the maintenance treatment of patients with COPD. Top-line results showed that YUPELRI met its primary efficacy endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant increase in trough FEV1 (forced expiratory volume in one second) versus placebo. The results are comparable to those from studies of the same design used for U.S. registration and provide support for a regulatory filing in China anticipated to occur in mid-2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9627692 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Viatris Inc stands at 2.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.35%.

The market cap for VTRS stock reached $10.74 billion, with 1.21 billion shares outstanding and 1.18 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.68M shares, VTRS reached a trading volume of 9627692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTRS shares is $11.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Viatris Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viatris Inc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTRS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.06.

Viatris Inc [VTRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.82. With this latest performance, VTRS shares dropped by -4.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.47 for Viatris Inc [VTRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.51, while it was recorded at 9.11 for the last single week of trading, and 10.06 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viatris Inc [VTRS] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.51 and a Gross Margin at +41.35. Viatris Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.85.

Return on Total Capital for VTRS is now 5.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viatris Inc [VTRS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.71. Additionally, VTRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Viatris Inc [VTRS] managed to generate an average of $56,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Viatris Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.06 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viatris Inc go to -2.50%.

The top three institutional holders of VTRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VTRS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VTRS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.