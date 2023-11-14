VF Corp. [VFC] Revenue clocked in at $11.38 billion, down -48.75% YTD: What’s Next?

VF Corp. [NYSE: VFC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.03% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.29%. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM that VF Corporation Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results and Announces Reinvent, a Comprehensive Transformation Program.

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) today reported financial results for its second quarter (Q2’FY24) ended September 30, 2023, and announced a transformation program and quarterly per share dividend of $0.09, a 70% decrease from the previous quarter’s dividend. As the company implements the initiatives associated with Project Reinvent, it is withdrawing its FY24 revenue and earnings outlook and updating its FY24 free cash flow guidance.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

Over the last 12 months, VFC stock dropped by -52.72%. The one-year VF Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.33. The average equity rating for VFC stock is currently 2.44, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.50 billion, with 388.67 million shares outstanding and 366.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.60M shares, VFC stock reached a trading volume of 7955643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on VF Corp. [VFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $18.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for VF Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VF Corp. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for VFC in the course of the last twelve months was 91.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.78.

VFC Stock Performance Analysis:

VF Corp. [VFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.29. With this latest performance, VFC shares dropped by -8.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.35 for VF Corp. [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.93, while it was recorded at 15.16 for the last single week of trading, and 20.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VF Corp. Fundamentals:

VF Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 1.48.

VFC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VF Corp. go to 0.85%.

VF Corp. [VFC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.