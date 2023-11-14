Verve Therapeutics Inc [VERV] stock Initiated by Canaccord Genuity analyst, price target now $29

Verve Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: VERV] price plunged by -40.83 percent to reach at -$6.41. The company report on November 12, 2023 at 3:30 PM that Verve Therapeutics Announces Interim Data for VERVE-101 Demonstrating First Human Proof-of-Concept for In Vivo Base Editing with Dose-Dependent Reductions in LDL-C and Blood PCSK9 Protein in Patients with Heterozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia.

LDL-C Reductions Up to 55% and Blood PCSK9 Protein Reductions Up to 84% Observed After a Single Infusion of VERVE-101 at Potentially Therapeutic Doses.

A sum of 13897150 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 979.89K shares. Verve Therapeutics Inc shares reached a high of $9.61 and dropped to a low of $8.22 until finishing in the latest session at $9.29.

The one-year VERV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 80.0. The average equity rating for VERV stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Verve Therapeutics Inc [VERV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERV shares is $46.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERV stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Verve Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verve Therapeutics Inc is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 77.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.61.

VERV Stock Performance Analysis:

Verve Therapeutics Inc [VERV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.98. With this latest performance, VERV shares dropped by -20.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.55 for Verve Therapeutics Inc [VERV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.32, while it was recorded at 15.30 for the last single week of trading, and 16.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Verve Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verve Therapeutics Inc [VERV] shares currently have an operating margin of -8536.17 and a Gross Margin at -245.75. Verve Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8108.55.

Return on Total Capital for VERV is now -33.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verve Therapeutics Inc [VERV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.87. Additionally, VERV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verve Therapeutics Inc [VERV] managed to generate an average of -$771,505 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Verve Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.41 and a Current Ratio set at 14.41.

Verve Therapeutics Inc [VERV] Institutonal Ownership Details

