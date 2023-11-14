Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] Stock trading around $5.97 per share: What’s Next?

Uranium Energy Corp [AMEX: UEC] closed the trading session at $5.97 on 11/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.59, while the highest price level was $6.03. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Uranium Energy Corp Reports S-K 1300 Initial Assessment and Economic Study for the Alto Paraná Titanium Project.

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC), the “Company” or “UEC”) is pleased to announce that it has filed an Initial Assessment Technical Report Summary (“TRS”) in accordance with Item 1302 of Regulation S-K (“S-K 1300”) on EDGAR disclosing Mineral Resources and an economic assessment for the Company’s 100% owned Alto Paraná Titanium Project located in Paraguay (the “Project” or the “Alto Paraná Project”).

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 53.87 percent and weekly performance of 8.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 125.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 62.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.23M shares, UEC reached to a volume of 8776954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UEC shares is $6.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Uranium Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Energy Corp is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for UEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for UEC in the course of the last twelve months was 32.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.02.

UEC stock trade performance evaluation

Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.15. With this latest performance, UEC shares gained by 15.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 125.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.04 for Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.31, while it was recorded at 5.67 for the last single week of trading, and 3.79 for the last 200 days.

Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.46 and a Gross Margin at +17.67. Uranium Energy Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.01.

Return on Total Capital for UEC is now 1.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] managed to generate an average of -$39,843 per employee.Uranium Energy Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.02 and a Current Ratio set at 4.53.

Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UEC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UEC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UEC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.