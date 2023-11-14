Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] Stock trading around $45.62 per share: What’s Next?

Tyson Foods, Inc. [NYSE: TSN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.83% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.06%. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Tyson Foods Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Results.

Tyson Foods Sees Another Quarter of Sequential Adjusted Operating Income Growth with Continued Focus on Operational Excellence.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN), one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein with leading brands including Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells, ibp and State Fair, reported the following results:.

Over the last 12 months, TSN stock dropped by -31.36%. The one-year Tyson Foods, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.97. The average equity rating for TSN stock is currently 2.71, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.90 billion, with 289.58 million shares outstanding and 278.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, TSN stock reached a trading volume of 8051729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSN shares is $56.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Tyson Foods, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyson Foods, Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSN in the course of the last twelve months was 162.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.71.

TSN Stock Performance Analysis:

Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.06. With this latest performance, TSN shares dropped by -1.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.66 for Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.91, while it was recorded at 46.41 for the last single week of trading, and 54.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tyson Foods, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.98 and a Gross Margin at +12.13. Tyson Foods, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.08.

Return on Total Capital for TSN is now 15.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.75. Additionally, TSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] managed to generate an average of $22,803 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.46.Tyson Foods, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TSN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TSN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.