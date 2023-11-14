Truist slashes price target on R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] – find out why.

R1 RCM Inc. [NASDAQ: RCM] loss -3.49% or -0.36 points to close at $9.96 with a heavy trading volume of 5880329 shares. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 7:30 AM that R1 RCM to Restate Certain Previously Issued Financial Statements Due to Errors in Accounting for Expenses Associated with Historical Acquisitions.

No Material Impact on 2023 Financial Results; Reaffirms 2023 Outlook.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

It opened the trading session at $10.25, the shares rose to $10.275 and dropped to $9.56, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RCM points out that the company has recorded -39.27% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -39.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, RCM reached to a volume of 5880329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCM shares is $18.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for R1 RCM Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for R1 RCM Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCM in the course of the last twelve months was 25.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for RCM stock

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.83. With this latest performance, RCM shares dropped by -24.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.40 for R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.57, while it was recorded at 10.48 for the last single week of trading, and 15.30 for the last 200 days.

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.82 and a Gross Margin at +19.86. R1 RCM Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.19.

Return on Total Capital for RCM is now 6.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.37. Additionally, RCM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] managed to generate an average of -$2,072 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.R1 RCM Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for R1 RCM Inc. go to -2.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]

The top three institutional holders of RCM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RCM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RCM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.