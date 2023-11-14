TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] Is Currently -0.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

TJX Companies, Inc. [NYSE: TJX] slipped around -0.06 points on Monday, while shares priced at $91.14 at the close of the session, down -0.07%. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM that The TJX Companies, Inc. to Report Q3 FY24 Results November 15, 2023.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) today announced that it plans to release its third quarter Fiscal 2024 sales and earnings results on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, before 9:30 a.m. ET.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

At 11:00 a.m. ET that day, Ernie Herrman, TJX’s Chief Executive Officer and President, will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s third quarter Fiscal 2024 results, operations, and business trends. A real-time webcast of the call will be available to the public at TJX.com. A replay of the call will also be available by dialing (866) 367-5577 (toll free) or (203) 369-0233 through Tuesday, November 21, 2023, or at TJX.com.

TJX Companies, Inc. stock is now 14.50% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TJX Stock saw the intraday high of $91.64 and lowest of $90.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 93.78, which means current price is +24.99% above from all time high which was touched on 09/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.17M shares, TJX reached a trading volume of 5519693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $100.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for TJX Companies, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TJX Companies, Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for TJX in the course of the last twelve months was 22.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.56.

How has TJX stock performed recently?

TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.32. With this latest performance, TJX shares gained by 2.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.42 for TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.80, while it was recorded at 90.92 for the last single week of trading, and 83.12 for the last 200 days.

TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.47 and a Gross Margin at +27.38. TJX Companies, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.00.

Return on Total Capital for TJX is now 25.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 56.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.25. Additionally, TJX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 167.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] managed to generate an average of $10,632 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 76.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.TJX Companies, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.56 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX Companies, Inc. go to 12.93%.

Insider trade positions for TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX]

The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TJX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TJX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.