TD Cowen lifts Discover Financial Services [DFS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Discover Financial Services [NYSE: DFS] jumped around 0.3 points on Monday, while shares priced at $83.81 at the close of the session, up 0.36%. The company report on October 23, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Discover Global Network Releases the Third Annual Fintech State of the Union; Revealing 94% of Venture Capitalists Are Optimistic on the Future of the Fintech Market.

VCs note fraud prevention and payment processing as key areas for growth and investment over the next five years.

Discover Global Network, a leading global payment network, released their third annual Fintech State of the Union (FSOU), the most comprehensive study of its kind in the industry, providing global perspectives from fintechs, venture capitalists, and consumers. The research study commissioned by Discover Global Network with 451 Research of S&P Global Market Intelligence surveyed each sector to reveal key areas for growth, the value of fraud prevention and security, and the rise of digital payments among consumers.

Discover Financial Services stock is now -14.33% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DFS Stock saw the intraday high of $84.04 and lowest of $82.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 122.50, which means current price is +6.03% above from all time high which was touched on 07/19/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, DFS reached a trading volume of 4854018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Discover Financial Services [DFS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DFS shares is $101.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Discover Financial Services shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Discover Financial Services is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for DFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for DFS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.77.

How has DFS stock performed recently?

Discover Financial Services [DFS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.13. With this latest performance, DFS shares dropped by -6.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.09 for Discover Financial Services [DFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.97, while it was recorded at 83.88 for the last single week of trading, and 100.70 for the last 200 days.

Discover Financial Services [DFS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Discover Financial Services [DFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.75. Discover Financial Services’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.72.

Return on Total Capital for DFS is now 17.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Discover Financial Services [DFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.82. Additionally, DFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Discover Financial Services [DFS] managed to generate an average of $216,139 per employee.Discover Financial Services’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.41.

Earnings analysis for Discover Financial Services [DFS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Discover Financial Services go to 6.90%.

Insider trade positions for Discover Financial Services [DFS]

The top three institutional holders of DFS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DFS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DFS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.