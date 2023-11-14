Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR [SQM] Revenue clocked in at $10.41 billion, down -39.74% YTD: What’s Next?

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR [NYSE: SQM] surged by $1.24 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $50.99 during the day while it closed the day at $48.11. The company report on August 16, 2023 at 9:39 PM that SQM REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023.

SQM reported net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 of US$1,330.1 million compared to US$1,655.4 million for the same period last year. Earnings per share totaled US$4.66 for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR stock has also gained 0.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SQM stock has declined by -26.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -34.43% and lost -39.74% year-on date.

The market cap for SQM stock reached $6.87 billion, with 142.82 million shares outstanding and 142.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, SQM reached a trading volume of 6818544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR [SQM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQM shares is $81.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQM stock is a recommendation set at 1.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR is set at 2.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for SQM in the course of the last twelve months was 4.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.67.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR [SQM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.31. With this latest performance, SQM shares dropped by -16.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.84 for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR [SQM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.81, while it was recorded at 47.79 for the last single week of trading, and 70.40 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR [SQM] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.35 and a Gross Margin at +53.88. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.47.

Return on Total Capital for SQM is now 83.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 60.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 99.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 44.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR [SQM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.84. Additionally, SQM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR [SQM] managed to generate an average of $487,709,959 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.67 and a Current Ratio set at 2.39.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR go to -13.60%.

The top three institutional holders of SQM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SQM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SQM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.