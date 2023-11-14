SNDL Inc [SNDL] Stock trading around $1.60 per share: What’s Next?

SNDL Inc [NASDAQ: SNDL] surged by $0.17 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.61 during the day while it closed the day at $1.60. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 7:05 AM that SNDL Announces Renewal of Share Repurchase Program.

SNDL Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) (“SNDL” or the “Company”) announced today that its board of directors (the “Board”) has approved the renewal of its share repurchase program (the “Share Repurchase Program”) upon the expiry of its current share repurchase program on November 20, 2023. The Share Repurchase Program authorizes the Company to repurchase up to C$100 million (the “Share Repurchase Amount”) of its outstanding common shares (“shares”) from time to time at prevailing market prices, enabling SNDL to opportunistically return value to shareholders.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

Pursuant to the Share Repurchase Program, SNDL may purchase shares from time to time at the discretion of management through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, block trades, derivatives, accelerated or other structured share repurchase programs, or other means. The manner, timing, pricing and amount of any transactions will be subject to the discretion of SNDL and may be based upon market conditions, regulatory requirements and alternative opportunities that SNDL may have for the use or investment of its capital.

SNDL Inc stock has also gained 6.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SNDL stock has inclined by 1.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.33% and lost -23.44% year-on date.

The market cap for SNDL stock reached $416.42 million, with 260.26 million shares outstanding and 258.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.51M shares, SNDL reached a trading volume of 5438933 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SNDL Inc [SNDL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDL shares is $3.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for SNDL Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SNDL Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

SNDL stock trade performance evaluation

SNDL Inc [SNDL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.67. With this latest performance, SNDL shares gained by 3.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.48 for SNDL Inc [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7060, while it was recorded at 1.4800 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6441 for the last 200 days.

SNDL Inc [SNDL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SNDL Inc [SNDL] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.42 and a Gross Margin at +14.14. SNDL Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.05.

Return on Total Capital for SNDL is now -4.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SNDL Inc [SNDL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.00. Additionally, SNDL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SNDL Inc [SNDL] managed to generate an average of -$98,739 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.SNDL Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.91 and a Current Ratio set at 4.49.

SNDL Inc [SNDL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SNDL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SNDL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.