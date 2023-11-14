Permian Resources Corp [PR] Revenue clocked in at $2.76 billion, up 43.46% YTD: What’s Next?

Permian Resources Corp [NYSE: PR] traded at a high on 11/13/23, posting a 0.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.36. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Permian Resources Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Permian Resources Corporation (“Permian Resources” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PR) today announced its third quarter 2023 financial and operational results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7848982 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Permian Resources Corp stands at 3.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.58%.

The market cap for PR stock reached $6.80 billion, with 509.03 million shares outstanding and 332.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.24M shares, PR reached a trading volume of 7848982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Permian Resources Corp [PR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PR shares is $17.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PR stock is a recommendation set at 1.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Permian Resources Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Permian Resources Corp is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for PR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for PR in the course of the last twelve months was 22.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

How has PR stock performed recently?

Permian Resources Corp [PR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.85. With this latest performance, PR shares dropped by -9.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.87 for Permian Resources Corp [PR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.06, while it was recorded at 13.28 for the last single week of trading, and 11.61 for the last 200 days.

Permian Resources Corp [PR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Permian Resources Corp [PR] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.15 and a Gross Margin at +58.64. Permian Resources Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.17.

Return on Total Capital for PR is now 19.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Permian Resources Corp [PR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.34. Additionally, PR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Permian Resources Corp [PR] managed to generate an average of $2,362,555 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Permian Resources Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 0.74.

Earnings analysis for Permian Resources Corp [PR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Permian Resources Corp go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for Permian Resources Corp [PR]

