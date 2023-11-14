Near Intelligence Inc [NIR] is -97.90% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Near Intelligence Inc [NASDAQ: NIR] jumped around 0.03 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.22 at the close of the session, up 13.16%. The company report on September 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Near Intelligence’s Board Grows Stronger with Key Appointments.

Sherman Edmiston III and Richard J. Salute bring extensive technology, accounting, and business expertise to Near’s Board of Directors.

Near Intelligence, Inc. (Nasdaq: NIR), a global data intelligence platform that curates one of the world’s largest sources of intelligence on people and places, today announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors, effective September 19, 2023:.

Near Intelligence Inc stock is now -97.90% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NIR Stock saw the intraday high of $0.26 and lowest of $0.201 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.65, which means current price is +60.45% above from all time high which was touched on 03/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, NIR reached a trading volume of 11492153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Near Intelligence Inc [NIR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIR shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Near Intelligence Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

How has NIR stock performed recently?

Near Intelligence Inc [NIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.52. With this latest performance, NIR shares gained by 13.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.89 for Near Intelligence Inc [NIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2387, while it was recorded at 0.2060 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1661 for the last 200 days.

Near Intelligence Inc [NIR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for NIR is now -3.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Near Intelligence Inc [NIR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.61. Additionally, NIR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Near Intelligence Inc [NIR] managed to generate an average of $1,258,142 per employee.Near Intelligence Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.55 and a Current Ratio set at 0.55.

Insider trade positions for Near Intelligence Inc [NIR]

The top three institutional holders of NIR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NIR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NIR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.