Market cap of Tivic Health Systems Inc [TIVC] reaches 63.52M – now what?

Tivic Health Systems Inc [NASDAQ: TIVC] price surged by 79.83 percent to reach at $0.95. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 9:31 AM that Thinking about buying stock in Tivic Health Systems, Tigo Energy, TAT Technologies, Plus Therapeutics, or Acumen Pharmaceuticals?.

InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for TIVC, TYGO, TATT, PSTV, and ABOS.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

To see how InvestorsObserver’s proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver’s PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

A sum of 49417623 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 777.05K shares. Tivic Health Systems Inc shares reached a high of $2.52 and dropped to a low of $1.77 until finishing in the latest session at $2.14.

Guru’s Opinion on Tivic Health Systems Inc [TIVC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tivic Health Systems Inc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIVC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

TIVC Stock Performance Analysis:

Tivic Health Systems Inc [TIVC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 79.83. With this latest performance, TIVC shares gained by 38.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIVC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.66 for Tivic Health Systems Inc [TIVC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7600, while it was recorded at 1.3900 for the last single week of trading, and 11.9900 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tivic Health Systems Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tivic Health Systems Inc [TIVC] shares currently have an operating margin of -548.80 and a Gross Margin at +15.71. Tivic Health Systems Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -548.70.

Return on Total Capital for TIVC is now -111.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -113.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -96.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tivic Health Systems Inc [TIVC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.60. Additionally, TIVC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tivic Health Systems Inc [TIVC] managed to generate an average of -$631,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Tivic Health Systems Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.54 and a Current Ratio set at 3.39.

Tivic Health Systems Inc [TIVC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TIVC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TIVC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TIVC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.