Market cap of Peraso Inc. [PRSO] reaches 7.89M – now what?

Peraso Inc. [NASDAQ: PRSO] price surged by 14.35 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Peraso Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Total Revenue Increased 87% Sequentially and 36% Year-over-Year;.

GAAP Gross Margin Expanded Sequentially to 45.4%, Non-GAAP to 58.0%.

A sum of 6925125 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.38M shares. Peraso Inc. shares reached a high of $0.255 and dropped to a low of $0.2083 until finishing in the latest session at $0.24.

The one-year PRSO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 76.0.

Guru’s Opinion on Peraso Inc. [PRSO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peraso Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRSO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

PRSO Stock Performance Analysis:

Peraso Inc. [PRSO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 71.08. With this latest performance, PRSO shares gained by 36.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRSO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.03 for Peraso Inc. [PRSO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1971, while it was recorded at 0.2465 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4547 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Peraso Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peraso Inc. [PRSO] shares currently have an operating margin of -150.14 and a Gross Margin at +25.93. Peraso Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -217.90.

Return on Total Capital for PRSO is now -75.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -111.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -113.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -91.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peraso Inc. [PRSO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.58. Additionally, PRSO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peraso Inc. [PRSO] managed to generate an average of -$443,808 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Peraso Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

PRSO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRSO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Peraso Inc. go to 30.00%.

Peraso Inc. [PRSO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PRSO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PRSO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PRSO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.