Market cap of On Holding AG [ONON] reaches 8.45B – now what?

On Holding AG [NYSE: ONON] plunged by -$0.34 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $26.99 during the day while it closed the day at $26.56. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM that On to Release Third Quarter Results on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Swiss performance sportswear brand On (NYSE: ONON) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023 before U.S. financial markets open.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 8 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Nov. 14, 2023 (2 p.m. Central European Time). To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial the following numbers:.

On Holding AG stock has also loss -5.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ONON stock has declined by -10.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.57% and gained 54.78% year-on date.

The market cap for ONON stock reached $8.45 billion, with 281.98 million shares outstanding and 185.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.69M shares, ONON reached a trading volume of 8532541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about On Holding AG [ONON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONON shares is $35.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONON stock is a recommendation set at 1.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for On Holding AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for On Holding AG is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

ONON stock trade performance evaluation

On Holding AG [ONON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.35. With this latest performance, ONON shares gained by 12.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.44 for On Holding AG [ONON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.97, while it was recorded at 27.47 for the last single week of trading, and 28.57 for the last 200 days.

On Holding AG [ONON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

On Holding AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.19 and a Current Ratio set at 3.51.

On Holding AG [ONON]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ONON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ONON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ONON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.