Market cap of INVO Bioscience Inc [INVO] reaches 3.24M – now what?

INVO Bioscience Inc [NASDAQ: INVO] gained 90.68% on the last trading session, reaching $1.31 price per share at the time. The company report on November 10, 2023 at 9:00 AM that NAYA Biosciences and INVO Bioscience Announce Appointment of Dr. Peter Kash, Ed.D., MBA as Vice Chairman Following Closing of Their Pending Merger.

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: INVO) (“INVO”), a healthcare services company focused on expanding access to advanced fertility treatment worldwide, and NAYA Biosciences Inc. (“NAYA”), a company dedicated to increasing patient access to breakthrough treatments in oncology and regenerative medicine, today jointly announced that following the closing of their pending merger, Dr. Peter Kash, Ed.D., MBA will join the combined company’s Board of Directors as Vice Chairman.

“I am delighted to join NAYA Biosciences upon the closing of its public merger,” commented Dr. Peter Kash. “As an emerging leader in the growing Florida biosciences ecosystem, NAYA has a unique business model, with scalable revenue generation from its fertility business and disruptive clinical-stage therapeutics primed for pharma partnerships. I look forward to working closely with Daniel and his leadership team on their mission to accelerate the development and commercialization of life-changing therapies through agile leadership, access to public capital, and targeted acquisitions.”.

INVO Bioscience Inc represents 2.47 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.24 million with the latest information. INVO stock price has been found in the range of $1.12 to $2.04.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, INVO reached a trading volume of 71886914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about INVO Bioscience Inc [INVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVO shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for INVO Bioscience Inc is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74.

Trading performance analysis for INVO stock

INVO Bioscience Inc [INVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.77. With this latest performance, INVO shares gained by 106.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.34 for INVO Bioscience Inc [INVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0280, while it was recorded at 1.0018 for the last single week of trading, and 5.7474 for the last 200 days.

INVO Bioscience Inc [INVO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and INVO Bioscience Inc [INVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1292.45 and a Gross Margin at +27.85. INVO Bioscience Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1324.81.

Return on Total Capital for INVO is now -191.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -219.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -343.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -149.52. Additionally, INVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 157.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, INVO Bioscience Inc [INVO] managed to generate an average of -$726,167 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.INVO Bioscience Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.13 and a Current Ratio set at 0.19.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at INVO Bioscience Inc [INVO]

The top three institutional holders of INVO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in INVO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in INVO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.