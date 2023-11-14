Market Analysts see Boeing Co. [BA] gaining to $217. Time to buy?

Boeing Co. [NYSE: BA] gained 4.01% or 7.89 points to close at $204.54 with a heavy trading volume of 13008380 shares. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM that Royal Air Maroc Confirms Order for Two Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

– 787-9 jets support the North African airline’s plans to modernize fleet.

– Boeing and Morocco’s flag carrier enjoy more than 55 years of partnership.

It opened the trading session at $203.49, the shares rose to $206.849 and dropped to $202.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BA points out that the company has recorded 0.87% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -21.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.97M shares, BA reached to a volume of 13008380 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Boeing Co. [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $238.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Boeing Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boeing Co. is set at 5.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for BA in the course of the last twelve months was 26.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for BA stock

Boeing Co. [BA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.01. With this latest performance, BA shares gained by 10.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.26 for Boeing Co. [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 194.47, while it was recorded at 195.55 for the last single week of trading, and 208.05 for the last 200 days.

Boeing Co. [BA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boeing Co. [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.34 and a Gross Margin at +5.20. Boeing Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.41.

Return on Total Capital for BA is now -8.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.29. Additionally, BA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 137.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boeing Co. [BA] managed to generate an average of -$31,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Boeing Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Boeing Co. [BA]

The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.