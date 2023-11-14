Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR] is -38.99% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Luminar Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: LAZR] loss -5.03% on the last trading session, reaching $3.02 price per share at the time. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 6:05 PM that Polestar 4 To Integrate Luminar LiDAR with Mobileye Chauffeur.

Polestar is working with Luminar, a leading automotive technology company, and Mobileye, a global leader in autonomous driving solutions, to enhance safety and the future autonomous driving capabilities of Polestar 4 with the integration of Luminar’s next-generation LiDAR technology with Mobileye’s Chauffeur platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231109405837/en/.

Luminar Technologies Inc represents 270.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.18 billion with the latest information. LAZR stock price has been found in the range of $3.01 to $3.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.73M shares, LAZR reached a trading volume of 4735297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAZR shares is $9.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Luminar Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luminar Technologies Inc is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.05.

Trading performance analysis for LAZR stock

Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.64. With this latest performance, LAZR shares dropped by -26.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.47 for Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.20, while it was recorded at 3.31 for the last single week of trading, and 6.13 for the last 200 days.

Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1135.44 and a Gross Margin at -148.13. Luminar Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1095.73.

Return on Total Capital for LAZR is now -64.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -519.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.78. Additionally, LAZR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 104.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 92.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR] managed to generate an average of -$743,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Luminar Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.32 and a Current Ratio set at 4.54.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR]

