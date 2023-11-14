Livent Corp [LTHM] fell -34.78% so far this year. What now?

Livent Corp [NYSE: LTHM] price plunged by -5.75 percent to reach at -$0.79. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Livent Releases Third Quarter 2023 Results.

A sum of 11761914 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.59M shares. Livent Corp shares reached a high of $13.50 and dropped to a low of $12.755 until finishing in the latest session at $12.96.

The one-year LTHM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.25. The average equity rating for LTHM stock is currently 1.47, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Livent Corp [LTHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTHM shares is $26.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTHM stock is a recommendation set at 1.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Livent Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Livent Corp is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for LTHM in the course of the last twelve months was 57.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.99.

LTHM Stock Performance Analysis:

Livent Corp [LTHM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.05. With this latest performance, LTHM shares dropped by -27.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.20 for Livent Corp [LTHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.21, while it was recorded at 13.97 for the last single week of trading, and 22.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Livent Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Livent Corp [LTHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.04 and a Gross Margin at +51.36. Livent Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.63.

Return on Total Capital for LTHM is now 26.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Livent Corp [LTHM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.12. Additionally, LTHM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Livent Corp [LTHM] managed to generate an average of $202,593 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Livent Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.99 and a Current Ratio set at 3.46.

LTHM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Livent Corp go to 30.30%.

Livent Corp [LTHM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LTHM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of LTHM shares, which is approximately 8.2579% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC are also significant institutional holders, with ownership of approximately 5.7994%.