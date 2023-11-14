Ladenburg Thalmann slashes price target on Tenax Therapeutics Inc [TENX] – find out why.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: TENX] jumped around 0.46 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.62 at the close of the session, up 297.44%. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Tenax Therapeutics Announces FDA Clearance of IND for TNX-103 (oral levosimendan) for the Treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension with Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction (PH-HFpEF), Initiation of Phase 3 sites expected 2023.

First Phase 3 study of TNX-103 in PH-HFpEF patients to start in 4Q 2023 (The LEVEL Study).

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

FDA agreement that 6MWD will be the primary endpoint for both Phase 3 studies.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc stock is now -72.17% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TENX Stock saw the intraday high of $0.7197 and lowest of $0.2871 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.30, which means current price is +310.60% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 533.61K shares, TENX reached a trading volume of 311884423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tenax Therapeutics Inc [TENX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TENX shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TENX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Tenax Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenax Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

How has TENX stock performed recently?

Tenax Therapeutics Inc [TENX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 234.95. With this latest performance, TENX shares gained by 96.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TENX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.18 for Tenax Therapeutics Inc [TENX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2783, while it was recorded at 0.2570 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4376 for the last 200 days.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc [TENX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TENX is now -323.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -369.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -385.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -235.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tenax Therapeutics Inc [TENX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.12. Additionally, TENX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenax Therapeutics Inc [TENX] managed to generate an average of -$1,578,271 per employee.Tenax Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.04 and a Current Ratio set at 17.04.

Insider trade positions for Tenax Therapeutics Inc [TENX]

The top three institutional holders of TENX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TENX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TENX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.