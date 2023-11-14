JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Revenue clocked in at $226.93 billion, up 8.71% YTD: What’s Next?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] price plunged by -0.44 percent to reach at -$0.65. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM that For The First Time in Miami, The Infatuation’s EEEEEATSCON Presented by Chase Sapphire® debuts February 3 & 4.



A sum of 6496735 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.18M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares reached a high of $146.25 and dropped to a low of $145.16 until finishing in the latest session at $145.78.

The one-year JPM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.35. The average equity rating for JPM stock is currently 1.81, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $170.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 3.60.

JPM Stock Performance Analysis:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.18. With this latest performance, JPM shares dropped by -1.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.75 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.56, while it was recorded at 145.05 for the last single week of trading, and 142.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JPMorgan Chase & Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.79.

Return on Total Capital for JPM is now 5.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.69. Additionally, JPM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] managed to generate an average of $127,627 per employee.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

JPM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to -4.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in JPM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in JPM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.