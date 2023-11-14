JP Morgan lifts BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BRF S.A. ADR [NYSE: BRFS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.83% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.06%. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 5:34 PM that BRF filled its Annual Report on Form 20-F.

BRF S.A. (“BRF” or “Company”) (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS) announces to its shareholders and the general market that it filed, on this date, its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and with the Brazilian Securities Commission (“CVM”), in English version. The version of the Form 20-F translated into Portuguese will be filed shortly with the CVM and made available on the Company’s website.

In compliance with the New York Stock Exchange rules, the Form 20-F is available on our website https://ri.brf-global.com/en/. In addition, all shareholders of BRF may request, free of charge, a hard copy of BRF’s complete audited financial statements filed with the SEC. To request a hard copy of BRF’s audited financial statements or to confirm or clarify this press release, please contact BRF’s Investor Relations Department, whose contact information is as follows:.

Over the last 12 months, BRFS stock rose by 19.61%. The one-year BRF S.A. ADR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.39. The average equity rating for BRFS stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.09 billion, with 1.08 billion shares outstanding and 1.08 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.90M shares, BRFS stock reached a trading volume of 7621394 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRFS shares is $2.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for BRF S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BRF S.A. ADR is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

BRFS Stock Performance Analysis:

BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.06. With this latest performance, BRFS shares gained by 16.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.93 for BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.07, while it was recorded at 2.40 for the last single week of trading, and 1.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BRF S.A. ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.75 and a Gross Margin at +14.20. BRF S.A. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.79.

Return on Total Capital for BRFS is now 1.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 235.69. Additionally, BRFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 195.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.BRF S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.62 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BRFS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BRFS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BRFS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.